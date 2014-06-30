DELEGACIA VIRTUAL ABRE ESPAÇO PARA REGISTRO DE PERDA DE DOCUMENTOS E OBJETOS

Se você perdeu seus documentos ou algum objeto (como o celular, por exemplo), já não precisa mais ir a uma delegacia para fazer um boletim. Desde as 7h00 desta segunda-feira (30), já é possível registrar ocorrências de perda e extravio de documentos e de objetos pessoais sem precisar sair de casa.
As informações são repassadas a partir do preenchimento de formulários. Após o envio dos dados ao sistema, a ocorrência passa por uma triagem e, em até quinze minutos, é emitida uma mensagem informando o número do Registro de Evento de Defesa Social (Reds), além da explicação de como acessá-lo no site do Sistema Integrado de Defesa Social (Sids) para impressão.
Para o serviço, a Policia Civil vai trabalhar como uma equipe de 16 profissionais, entre policiais e analistas, na sede da Superintendência de Informações e Inteligência Policial (SIIP). Os agentes trabalham em escala de plantão atuando 24 horas na triagem dos registros recebidos e também tirando dúvidas dos cidadãos pelo telefone, que é divulgado na tela.
Esta é uma ampliação de serviço da Delegacia Virtual da Polícia Civil de Minas Gerais, iniciado no dia 30 de abril com o registro de acidentes de trânsito sem vítimas. Até o fim do ano, será permitido outros dois serviços pelo sistema on-line: o registro de desaparecimento de pessoas (e também de localizadas) e registro de danos simples.
COMO FUNCIONA?
As ocorrências podem ser registradas por maiores de 18 anos, que deverão informar os documentos pessoais. Estrangeiros também têm o serviço à disposição fornecendo o número do passaporte ou do Registro Nacional de Estrangeiros (RNE).
Perdas de CPF, identidade, título de eleitor, carteira de trabalho, cartões de créditos e cheques e objetos pessoais, como celular, relógio, equipamento eletrônico, animal, equipamento de trabalho e equipamento de comunicação podem ser registradas.
