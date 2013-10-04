DELEGACIA RECEBE APOIO DA COOPAMA

by admin

A Delegacia de Policia Civil de Poço Fundo recebeu, na manhã desta sexta-feira (4), novos equipamentos para os serviços de suas equipes. Um computador, um monitor e uma impressora foram entregues, numa rápida e simples solenidade, ao delegado Éder Neves pelo presidente da Coopama (Cooperativa Agrária de Machado),  João Emygdio, acompanhado por funcionários, conselheiros da entidade e também pela presidente da OAB poço-fundense, Maria das Graças Pereira.

Mais detalhes na próxima edição do JPF, neste sábado (5).

Representantes da Coopama, o delegado e a presidente da OAB posam para foto no momento da entrega dos equipamentos

