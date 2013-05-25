“DEGRAU” CAUSA MAIS UM CAPOTAMENTO NA MG 179

Um Ford Ecosport capotou no inicio da tarde deste sábado (25) na rodovia MG 179, entre o trevo do Distrito do Paiolinho e o municípío de São João da Mata. A jovem que dirigia o veículo ficou levemente ferida e foi socorrida ao Pronto Atendimento por uma ambulância da Prefeitura de Poço Fundo. Ela passa bem e deve ser liberada ainda hoje do hospital.

De acordo com o pai da vítima, que estava no local quando da chegada de nossa reportagem, o sinistro teria sido causado por um “degrau” do acostamento, um problema que há anos vem causando acidentes na rodovia, inclusive com mortes.

