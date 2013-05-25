“DEGRAU” CAUSA MAIS UM CAPOTAMENTO NA MG 179

Um Ford Ecosport capotou no inicio da tarde deste sábado (25) na rodovia MG 179, entre o trevo do Distrito do Paiolinho e o municípío de São João da Mata. A jovem que dirigia o veículo ficou levemente ferida e foi socorrida ao Pronto Atendimento por uma ambulância da Prefeitura de Poço Fundo. Ela passa bem e deve ser liberada ainda hoje do hospital.
De acordo com o pai da vítima, que estava no local quando da chegada de nossa reportagem, o sinistro teria sido causado por um “degrau” do acostamento, um problema que há anos vem causando acidentes na rodovia, inclusive com mortes.
Mais detalhes em nossas próximas publicações do grupo JPF.
