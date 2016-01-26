DEFINIDOS OS SEMIFINALISTAS DO CAMPEONATO DE FUTSAL DO PFTC

Foram definidos, na noite de ontem (25), os quatro semifinalistas do Campeonato de Futsal do PFTC (Poço Fundo Tênis Clube). DEC, Trio Soccer, Chelsea e Only Forever passaram por seus adversários e, agora, brigam por duas vagas na grande final. Confira os resultados das quartas de finais e os confrontos da próxima fase, que será disputada no dia 27 (quarta-feira):

Quartas de Finais (25/01/2016)

18 horas – Liverpool 3 x 5 DEC

19 horas – Trio Soccer 6 x 2 Barcelona

20 horas – Chelsea 7 x 3 JOJU

21 horas – Only Forever 8 x 3 Atlético de Madri

Semifinais (27/01/2016)

19 horas – DEC x Trio Soccer

20 horas – Only Forever x Chelsea

A grande final e a disputa do terceiro lugar acontecem no dia 29 (sexta-feira), a partir das 19 horas. A entrada é gratuita.