DEFINIDOS OS CONFRONTOS DAS QUARTAS DE FINAIS DO CAMPEONATO DE VERÃO DO FUTSAL

Há pouco, foram definidos, através de sorteio, os confrontos das quartas de finais do Campeonato de Verão do PFTC (Poço Fundo Tênis Clube). Os duelos acabaram sendo definidos por meio de sorteio, realizado na sede da entidade, e através do qual os quatro melhores colocados da primeira fase enfrentarão os demais classificados.

Os embates acontecem amanhã (28). Confira:

18h30 – Only Forever x Cruzeiro

19h30 – DEC x Juventus

20h30 – Trio Soccer x Champs

21h30 – Chelsea x Atlético Madri

A cobertura completa da fase final do torneio você confere na próxima edição do JPF.