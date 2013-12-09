DECIDIDOS OS GRANDES FINALISTAS DO “MOLEQUE BOM DE BOLA”

No próximo domingo (15), o estádio Gésner Ferreira, o Campo da Liga, vai novamente sediar uma grande festa do futebol da região. Acontecem as finalíssimas do Campeonato de Escolinhas “Moleque Bom de Bola”, promovido pela parceria Secretaria de Desenvolvimento Humano (Diretoria de Esportes e Lazer)/Liga Esportiva Gimirinense.

As semifinais ocorreram no último fim de semana, com jogos emocionantes, e o Recreativo do Sul, da vizinha Machado, foi o destaque, garantindo vaga nas três categorias. A escolinha machadense jogou no domingo (8). Na categoria fraldinha, venceu sua compatriota Bola de Ouro por 3 a 1, empatou na categoria Mirim com o Cruzeiro de Poço Fundo (1 a 1) mas garantiu a presença na final na disputa de pênaltis (4 x 1), e despachou de novo a Bola de Ouro com uma goleada por 4 x 1 no Infantil.

Os adversários já haviam sido definidos no sábado (7). O Show de Bola, de Pouso Alegre, também tinha chance de chegar às três finais, mas ficou em apenas uma. Os pequeninos venceram a Associação Esportiva Paraguaçu por 2 a 1 na categoria fraldinha, e vão para a final com boas credenciais. O Bola na Rede, de Poços de Caldas, será o desafio do Recreativo no Mirim, ganhando a vaga após vencer a escolinha pouso-alegrense por apenas 1 a 0. Já na categoria Infantil, Paraguaçu goleou (5 a 0) e garantiu seu passaporte para a disputa do título.

Diversão garantida para depois do almoço do próximo domingo. Vá prestigiar estes novos talentos do futebol e aproveite para ter uma tarde agradável e festiva no Campo da Liga.