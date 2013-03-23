DE VOLTA À CASA-MÃE

Faltam alguns detalhes, alguns acabamentos, mas a Igreja Matriz de São Francisco de Paula já está pronta para receber novamente os católicos poço-fundenses e da região. Neste sábado (23), o templo acolherá os fiéis para uma celebração, às 19h00, com a abertura do Teatro da Paixão de Cristo.
No domingo (24), começam as celebrações da Semana Santa, com a procissão de Ramos partindo da Igreja de São Benedito às 8h00 da manhã e seguindo para a Matriz, que então terá sua primeira missa após longos meses de reforma.
Você acompanha tudo sobre este importante momento de fé e devoção aqui, em nosso blog.
