DE VOLTA À CASA-MÃE

Faltam alguns detalhes, alguns acabamentos, mas a Igreja Matriz de São Francisco de Paula já está pronta para receber novamente os católicos poço-fundenses e da região. Neste sábado (23), o templo acolherá os fiéis para uma celebração, às 19h00, com a abertura do Teatro da Paixão de Cristo.

No domingo (24), começam as celebrações da Semana Santa, com a procissão de Ramos partindo da Igreja de São Benedito às 8h00 da manhã e seguindo para a Matriz, que então terá sua primeira missa após longos meses de reforma.

