CURTO-CIRCUITO DEIXA CENTRO DE POÇO FUNDO SEM ENERGIA

Parte do centro de Poço Fundo ficou sem energia elétrica depois da ocorrência de um curto-circuito na rua Capitão Antônio Gonçalves, na manhã desta quarta-feira (24). A via e áreas interligadas tiveram o fornecimento interrompido, por conta do desligamento de fusíveis, e até o sinal de internet via fibra ótica foi afetado. A previsão é de que o problema perdure pelo menos até as primeiras horas da tarde.

Moradores e comerciantes se assustaram com a forte explosão, ouvida em várias partes da cidade. Uma pomba que teria pousado em algum ponto vulnerável da fiação teria causado a descarga. A ave morreu, e as faíscas geradas chegaram a danificar o capô de um veículo que estava estacionado ao lado do poste.

Segundo relatos, a presença de pombas no setor preocupa, pois não foi a primeira vez que um acidente como esse aconteceu por causa delas.