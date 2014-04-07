CRIME MACABRO EM MACHADO

Dois corpos parcialmente queimados foram encontrados no final da tarde desta segunda-feira, nas proximidades do antigo lixão de Machado (estrada vicinal do bairro Aleluia). A Policia suspeita que sejam de Cleisson Sérgio de Moraes (18 anos) e de Matheus Giovani (18 anos), moradores do bairro Ouvidor e que estavam desaparecidos desde o último sábado (5).

O sumiço dos jovens já havia sido registrado em boletim de ocorrência, e familiares já haviam iniciado buscas, depois que o carro usado por eles, um VW Gol, foi encontrado em um terreno da Rua Particular, perto do bairro Santo Antônio I. Um pé parcialmente carbonizado foi encontrado numa mata próxima ao lixão pelo pai de um dos jovens. No local, havia marcas de fogo. Após buscas feitas pela área por homens do Corpo de Bombeiros, os cadáveres foram localizados, afundados em um brejo. Um deles estava sem os dois pés.

O local foi mantido preservado pela Policia Militar, e a perícia, acionada, efetuou os trabalhos de praxe. A Policia Civil de Machado também compareceu, e já está investigando o caso.

Somente a necropsia poderá esclarecer como os rapazes foram mortos. Os corpos foram levados para o IML de Alfenas, e após os exames de praxe deverão ser liberados às familias, para o sepultamento.

Detalhes sobre este crime macabro você terá em nossas próximas edições do grupo JPF.