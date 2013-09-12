CRIANÇAS IMPEDIDAS DE VISITAR CASINHA DE PAPAI NOEL

A principal atração para as crianças na decoração de Natal deste ano na Praça São Francisco, a “casinha de Papai Noel”, não pode ser visitada pelos pequeninos. Moradores de rua que novamente tomam conta da área estão usando o espaço como dormitório e banheiro. Pais que levaram filhos para visitar o local e não suportaram o mau cheiro fizeram a denúncia, e os funcionários responsáveis pela montagem já não sabem mais o que fazer.
O grupo, que recentemente havia sido removido pelo serviço social, retornou à cidade, não se sabe como, há alguns dias. Impedidos de frequentar o coreto, que agora tem um portão instalado, eles têm dormido debaixo de marquises, em escadarias e até no passeio do jardim, mas quando o tempo fecha, a casinha se tornou o local ideal para ser usado como abrigo. Quando saem, deixam para trás lixo e odor de urina, impedindo qualquer visitação.
Aguardam-se as providências das autoridades responsáveis.
