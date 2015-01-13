CRIANÇA MORRE EM COLISÃO DE CAMINHÃO COM PONTO DE ÔNIBUS

Mais uma tragédia foi registrada na rodovia MG 179, na noite desta segunda-feira (12), entre São João da Mata e Silvianópolis. Um caminhão que seguia no sentido Alfenas – Pouso Alegre bateu num ponto de ônibus na altura do quilômetro 73, região sinuosa e altamente perigosa. Um garoto que aproveitava as férias para viajar com o pai, morreu.

Segundo a Policia Rodoviária Estadual, sede de Pouso Alegre, o motorista, que não sofreu ferimentos, disse apenas que seguia normalmente pela via quando perdeu o controle e saiu da pista, logo após uma das curvas. Com ele, estavam a filha de cinco anos e o filho de nove. A batida foi mais forte no lado dos passageiros. A garotinha, felizmente, sofreu apenas ferimentos leves, mas o menino não resistiu.

Por sorte, não havia ninguém no ponto de ônibus, e por isso a tragédia não foi ainda maior.

Fomos ao local nesta terça e conferimos a destruição provocada.

