CRIANÇA FICA GRAVEMENTE FERIDA APÓS CAIR DA PONTE DA PIEDADE

Um menino de apenas nove anos de idade ficou gravemente ferido depois de cair da Ponte da Piedade, zona rural de Poço Fundo, no inicio da tarde desta quarta-feira (19). Ele andava de bicicleta quando, não se sabe ainda por qual causa, se desequilibrou e caiu de uma altura de cerca de dois metros e meio, nas pedras às margens do Rio Machado. A passagem não tem proteção lateral.
A bike ficou pendurada no madeiramento, e foi exatamente isso que chamou a atenção de um agricultor, que trafegava de moto pelo local e resolveu averiguar o porque da estranha cena, descobrindo que o garoto estava logo abaixo, inconsciente. Um motorista que passava pela área levou a vitima até o Hospital de Gimirim, de onde ela foi transferida para o Hospital Universitário Alzira Velano, em Alfenas. O estado da criança é considerado muito grave.
Continuamos acompanhando e você terá detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.
Helpful information. Lucky me I found your site unintentionally, and I’m shocked why this twist of fate didn’t took place in advance! I bookmarked it.
Very efficiently written article. It will be useful to anyone who employess it, including me. Keep up the good work – i will definitely read more posts.
coupon codes american girl http://www.ktvq.com/story/32374621/get-over-ten-thousands-brands-and-stores-coupons-at-savingplazacom
Congratulations on finding your agent through Baker’s Dozen!
printable coupon codes american eagle http://www.fox8live.com/story/32374621/get-over-ten-thousands-brands-and-stores-coupons-at-savingplazacom
I love this! Very inspirational especially when I am at the time in my life that finding my dream job is so hard. I currently have a receptionist job & after reading this I realize smiling not only brings positive energy for yourself but to others around you! Thank you for sharing Penny!
coupon codes american eagle outfitters http://markets.financialcontent.com/mng-elpaso.currentargus/news/read/32511053/
Wow because this is really greatexcellent job! Congrats and keep it up
buy fifa 17 coins http://www.xpc.gg/forums/informatii-si-anunturi/6463/fifa-17-coins-for-sale-only-in-a-couple-of-red-underwear
Love the website– very user friendly and great deals to see!
buy nba 2k17 coins http://www.vuica.com/blog/41280/nba-2k17-coins-for-sale-the-typical-income-for-a-game-tester/
What personal blogs for politics commentary would you advocate me to read through?
You completed certain fine points there. I did a search on the issue and found most persons will have the same opinion with your blog.
I have seen that now, more and more people are now being attracted to digital cameras and the field of pictures. However, really being a photographer, you need to first expend so much time period deciding which model of video camera to buy in addition to moving via store to store just so you could potentially buy the lowest priced camera of the trademark you have decided to decide on. But it will not end there. You also have take into consideration whether you should purchase a digital camera extended warranty. Thanks for the good points I obtained from your blog.
shawntiami
@nando e come? Strano perché il w3c è una comunità, non un ente singolo facilmente corruttibile. Inoltre secondo me anche i produttori di browser staranno spingendo per aver il controllo di video e audio, per fornire i loro servizi.
I’ve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this site. Thanks , I will try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your site?
la verdad que no se cual es la diferencia con el agile de chevrolet, el mas básico que es el LS esta mas completo que el 2do de duster renaul, el precio es mas de 115000$ el base, por lo menos ak en mendoza ciudad.
I have been browsing online greater than 3 hours as of late, but I never found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It¡¦s pretty value enough for me. In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made just right content material as you probably did, the internet will likely be much more helpful than ever before.
What a deal! Great seller, fast shipping! A++++
You actually make it seem really easy with your presentation but I to find this matter to be actually one thing which I think I¡¯d never understand. It seems too complex and very broad for me. I am taking a look ahead for your subsequent post, I¡¦ll try to get the hang of it!
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or blog posts on this kind of house . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this site. Studying this info So i am satisfied to express that I’ve a very good uncanny feeling I came upon just what I needed. I most for sure will make certain to do not put out of your mind this website and provides it a glance regularly.
coupon codes amazon coupons https://www.kiwibox.com/unaccounta375/blog/entry/136943741/wal-mart-s-corrupt-management-structure/
Perfect for training.
I simply want to say I am newbie to weblog and honestly loved your blog site. Almost certainly I’m likely to bookmark your site . You surely come with remarkable well written articles. Thanks for sharing with us your website.
I ordered this bed for my little girl (identical twin size) she still possessed a toddler bed and I would like to acquire her something that I understood was actually going to last.
It’s practically not possible to come across well-educated men or women on this subject, in addition you come across as like you realize exactly what you’re raving about! With Thanks
I simply intend to show you that I am new to blogging and totally loved your post. Probably I am probably to store your blog post . You certainly have outstanding article material. Like it for swapping with us all of your site post
It can be mostly extremely difficult to find well-advised women and men on this theme, but you appear like you fully grasp whatever you’re writing on! Gratitude
Fairly informative details you’ll have remarked, thanks so much for adding.
Greetings here, just turned familiar with your webpage through Yahoo and bing, and have found that it is quite interesting. I’ll be grateful for if you retain this.
I just desire to share it with you that I am new to putting up a blog and very much liked your site. Most likely I am inclined to save your blog post . You literally have fantastic article materials. Acknowledge it for expressing with us your very own internet article
Considering that that is definitely great, I have actually also gone as well as set on it. The colour of this was precisely just what i purchased this possessed no defects or stitching errors that i have actually viewed. This is actually a fantastic bed!
I used to beI was recommendedsuggested this blogwebsiteweb site throughviaby way ofby means ofby my cousin. I amI’m now notnotno longer surepositivecertain whetherwhether or not this postsubmitpublishput up is written throughviaby way ofby means ofby him as no onenobody else realizerecognizeunderstandrecogniseknow such specificparticularcertainpreciseuniquedistinctexactspecialspecifiedtargeteddetaileddesignateddistinctive approximatelyabout my problemdifficultytrouble. You areYou’re amazingwonderfulincredible! Thank youThanks!
Really motivating points you’ll have stated, thanks a lot for writing.
I merely wish to tell you that I am new to wordpress blogging and thoroughly admired your webpage. More than likely I am prone to remember your blog post . You seriously have extraordinary article material. Delight In it for share-out with us your main domain post
Hello here, just turned out to be alert to your wordpress bog through Google, and have found that it is truly beneficial. I will be grateful should you decide carry on these.
Keep on workingthis going pleaseon writing, great job!
It can be practically unthinkable to encounter well-advised viewers on this area, however , you seem like you fully grasp the things you’re talking about! Excellent
Everybody in our household is actually surprised that a mattress that got there in a roll along with the air drew from it may be such a good mattress, yet that truly is.
This blogThis websiteThis site was… how do Ihow do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I have foundI’ve found something thatsomething which helped me. ThanksMany thanksThank youCheersThanks a lotAppreciate itKudos!
Hullo there, just became aware of your website through Bing and yahoo, and found that it is really educational. I will take pleasure in should you decide carry on these.
It really is mostly unattainable to find well-educated parties on this matter, although you seem like you fully grasp the things that you’re covering! Thanks
Remarkably enjoyable knowledge you have stated, thanks a lot for putting up.