CRIANÇA ATROPELADA NO BAIRRO MÃE RAINHA

Uma criança foi atropelada por uma motocicleta, na rua João Velani, bairro Mãe Rainha, na noite de ontem (sábado, 12). O garoto, de cinco anos de idade, sofreu várias escoriações e bateu com a cabeça após ser, segundo testemunhas, carregado pela moto e lançado vários metros adiante do local onde foi colhido. O motoqueiro também teve escoriações nas pernas, por conta do tombo que sofreu após o choque.

Moradores afirmam que o veículo estava em velocidade incompatível com a via, e ao passar perto de uma aglomeração de pessoas acabou atingindo o menino, quando este já estaria perto da calçada. A criança foi socorrida por um vizinho ao Hospital de Gimirim, onde ainda está em observação, pois aguarda vaga para exame de tomografia, pelo Sus-Fácil. Embora consciente, segundo familiares ela reclama de muitas dores, e a preocupação é com pancada que sofreu na cabeça.

Os próprios familiares autorizaram a divulgação dos ferimentos sofridos pelo pequeno (foto), e ao mesmo tempo que imploram por mais agilidade na transferência da vítima pedem a punição do condutor da motocicleta, que segundo primeiras informações não tem habilitação e chegou a ser preso, sendo liberado após ser ouvido no plantão em Alfenas.

Detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.