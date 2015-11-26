CRIANÇA AFIRMA TER SIDO MOLESTADA POR GAROTOS NO PAIOLINHO

Um menino de apenas seis anos de idade teria sido molestado por outras duas crianças, de 11 e 13 anos, no Distrito do Paiolinho. O crime teria sido cometido na tarde desta quarta-feira (25), mas só à noite o pequeno revelou o fato aos pais. A Policia Militar foi acionada e os garotos teriam confessado o ato. A vitima foi levada ao Pronto Atendimento, onde passou por uma avaliação, e em seguida os autores e as familias teriam acompanhado os militares até a Delegacia Regional de Alfenas, para os demais procedimentos.

Estamos levantando mais informações sobre cada um destes casos, e você terá mais detalhes em nosso site e na próxima edição do JPF.