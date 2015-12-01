CRATERA E SUJEIRA INCOMODAM MORADORES DO CANTO

Quem reside na rua Prefeito Edgard Ferreira, no bairro São José (Canto), reclama que está se sentindo abandonado pelo Poder Público. Um enorme buraco na via, problema que se repete sempre que voltam as chuvas, e a falta de um trabalho de varrição na área são as principais reclamações.

A cratera se abriu, segundo os reclamantes, entre a véspera e o dia de Natal. A Copasa foi ao local e consertou canos que estouraram, mas o buraco ficou e mesmo após pedidos na Prefeitura nada foi feito para tapá-lo. O mau cheiro do esgoto invade residências e deixa os moradores revoltados.

A outra reivindicação se refere aos vários bueiros entupidos. Além da falta de consciência de algumas pessoas, que insistem em jogar lixo na rua, há meses nenhum gari passa por lá. O resultado é que lixo formado por plástico, panos e até vidro caem nas galerias e entopem as manilhas.

Como o expediente da Prefeitura começa somente ao meio-dia, repassaremos estas questões à Ouvidoria logo mais à tarde, na esperança de que providências sejam tomadas o mais rápido possível.