CORTE DE ÁRVORES DA “PRACINHA” GERA POLÊMICA

Moradores das região da Praça José Caetano foram surpreendidos na manhã desta quarta-feira pelo som de motosseras em plena atividade. A Prefeitura resolveu, sem nenhum aviso prévio à população, cortar árvores de pequeno porte do logradouro.
Ninguém literalmente entendeu absolutamente nada quanto aos motivos da supressão. Para alguns, o motivo seria para liberação de espaço para construção de um camarote VIP no carnaval. Outros já afirmavam até que o parquinho seria também retirado e até o gramado seria trocado por cimento.
Na página social da Prefeitura, uma explicação bem genérica sobre o assunto foi publicada logo que começou a polêmica. Segundo a nota da assessoria de comunicação, a Secretaria efetuou o “corte de algumas árvores na Praça José Caetano, mais conhecida por Praça do Pé de Chopp, que esteticamente não eram apropriadas para o local”, e que “Logo após o término das festividades do Carnaval de Poço Fundo, a praça que hoje é o ponto de encontro de nossos munícipes e visitantes, passará por total revitalização e no lugar das árvores retiradas serão replantadas outras próprias para ambientes públicos. Por fim, fica claro que o efetivo compromisso das ações da Prefeitura é a melhoria da qualidade de vida dos Poçofundenses, inclusive com respeito e garantia da proteção do nosso Meio Ambiente”.
Telefonamos também para a Prefeitura, a fim de obter mais dados sobre o caso. Lá, fomos informados que o parque instalado por ali não será retirado, e pretende-se reformá-lo após o carnaval. O camarote, por sua vez, também não seria a motivação para a ação, pois a montagem será na avenida.
No entanto, ninguém soube, até o momento, informar se houve autorização do CODEMA para os cortes, e nem mesmo se o referido conselho existe no município. As liberações teriam sido feitas pela Secretaria de Meio Ambiente, com base em análise de um Engenheiro Ambiental.
Continuamos averiguando, e mais detalhes serão repassados assim que possível.
