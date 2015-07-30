CORREIOS DE POÇO FUNDO É NOVAMENTE ASSALTADO

Dois bandidos assaltaram a agência dos Correios de Poço Fundo na manhã desta quinta-feira (30). Os meliantes levaram dinheiro e celulares de clientes, além do que havia nas gavetas da instituição. A fuga, segundo testemunhas, aconteceu num carro branco, provavelmente um Honda ou Corolla, com placas de Campinas e dirigido por uma mulher (provavelmente um carro roubado na quarta-feira (29) em Monte Belo, com placas FIN 5800). A Policia está em rastreamento e qualquer pista pode ser repassada ao 190.