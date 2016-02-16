CORPO ENCONTRADO EM AVANÇADA DECOMPOSIÇÃO ESPERA HORAS POR AUTÓPSIA

Um corpo de um homem que havia cometido suicídio e foi encontrado em avançado estado de decomposição no bairro dos Gonçalves, em Poço Fundo, no final da tarde da última segunda-feira (15) só foi encaminhado para autópsia por volta das 15 horas desta terça-feira (16). O médico legista que estava de plantão simplesmente não quis vir à cidade para fazer os trabalhos de praxe.

O cadáver estava numa área de difícil acesso, em meio a um matagal, e sua retirada, que ocorreu altas horas da noite, foi complicada e feita apenas pelo agente funerário. Sem informações sobre onde seria realizada a verificação de óbito, e sem poder fazer o traslado diretamente ao IML, a funerária responsável pelo recolhimento levou o corpo para o cemitério de Poço Fundo, onde o caixão ficou em um túmulo aberto. Esperava-se que uma equipe do IML viesse à cidade para proceder os exames necessários na manhã seguinte (nesta terça), mas alegando excesso de trabalho, o médico legista se recusou a fazer o deslocamento. O agente funerário, por sua vez, afirmou que não faria o transporte sem a liberação parta recebimento do mesmo.

Familiares do falecido, que aguardavam a liberação para o sepultamento, não sabiam o que fazer, mas a situação só se resolveu após contato com a Prefeitura de Poço Fundo. Com intervenção do Secretário de Obras e responsável pelo transporte municipal, José Marcos Magalhães, um motorista e um ajudante foram disponibilizados e fizeram a condução do caixão, no veículo da funerária, para o cemitério Santa Clara, no bairro Pinheirinho, em Alfenas, onde os procedimentos finalmente seriam levados adiante. Os dois funcionários, claro, tiveram que usar máscaras para suportar o mau cheiro.

Incêndio e medida protetiva

Leandro José de Paula (33 anos) teria promovido uma grande confusão no bairro Gonçalves, na noite da última sexta-feira (12). Sob efeito provavelmente de bebida alcoólica, ele ateou fogo à sua residência, causando destruição de móveis e diversos outros objetos. Depois, fugiu rumo a um cafezal da comunidade e não foi mais visto. A Policia Militar foi ao local e fez rastreamento, mas não conseguiu localizá-lo.

Na segunda-feira (15), a esposa do incendiário manifestou o desejo de obter uma Medida Protetiva contra o marido. No entanto, o corpo do rapaz foi encontrado, com sinais evidentes de que ele havia cometido suicidio por enforcamento, horas depois da denúncia.

A ordem para o afastamento foi concedida pelo Juizado da Comarca nesta terça-feira (16)), mas só chegou à Policia Militar quando o cadáver já estava no cemitério, à espera da autópsia.

O caso agora está nas mãos da Policia Civil.