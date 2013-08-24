CORCEL II DESTRÓI POSTE DE LUZ E RESIDÊNCIA NO CENTRO

Um acidente impressionante assustou moradores do Centro de Poço Fundo, na manhã deste sábado (24). Um Ford Corcel II desceu desgovernado pela Rua Joaquim Ferreira Lima e atingiu em cheio um poste de iluminação e uma residência da rua Professor Ramos. O motorista do veículo, Vicente da Silva (57 anos), sofreu ferimentos leves e foi levado por populares ao Hospital de Gimirim, onde permanece em observação, mas não corre risco de morrer.

O quarto da casa ficou totalmente destruído, mas, felizmente, nenhum morador ficou ferido. A dona do imóvel, Dulcinéia dos Anjos (50 anos), disse que estava no banheiro quando o choque aconteceu, e ao ouvir o estrondo da batida fugiu para o quintal. “Pensei que era um caminhão e que a casa iria cair”, disse.

Segundo levantamentos feitos pelo JPF, o causador do acidente estava comprando o carro e resolveu fazer um “test drive”, mesmo sabendo que a bateria estava fraca. O carro estava guardado numa garagem da Rua Joaquim Ferreira Lima, e ele então decidiu “dar um tranco” para fazer funcionar o motor, mas perdeu o controle e desceu pela via, que é muito íngreme.

A Polícia Militar preserva o local e busca meios para escorar o poste, que pode ceder mais e causar prejuízos ainda maiores na área. A sugestão do escoramento partiu do engenheiro da Prefeitura, Humberto Penha. A Cemig (Companhia Energética de Minas) já foi acionada, mas ainda não havia comparecido até a saída de nossa reportagem do local.

Detalhes na próxima edição do JPF.