A Cooperativa dos Produtores Familiares de Poço Fundo e região (Coopfam) irá realizar um processo seletivo para contratação de Analista de Certificação e Projetos. O interessado deve ter como formação o curso técnico em Agropecuária, Tecnologia em Cafeicultura ou Administração.
A jornada de trabalho é de 44 horas semanais, e a remuneração inicial é de um salário mínimo e meio (pelo valor atual, R$ 1.017,00).
O prazo para entrega dos currículos vai até o dia 30 de dezembro, aos cuidados de Daiana Tavares diretamente na Coopfam, localizada à Rua Antônio Cândido de Souza, 49, bairro São Benedito, ou pelo email exportacao@coopfam.com.br.
O processo seletivo será feito na 1ª semana de janeiro de 2014, e o contratado já começa a trabalhar no mesmo mês.
COOPFAM RECEBE CURRÍCULOS PARA CONTRATAÇÃO DE ANALISTA
