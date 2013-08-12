COOPFAM AVALIA CAMINHADA E FAZ FESTA NA CACHOEIRINHA

Cooperados de mais de 20 cidades se reuniram neste sábado (7), na Associação Cachoeirinha, para uma avaliação da caminhada, definição de metas e uma bela confraternização promovida pela Coopfam (Cooperativa dos Produtores Familiares de Poço Fundo e região).

Na pauta do encontro, momentos para relembrar as conquistas do grupo, analisar as dificuldades enfrentadas e já pensar na linha de atuação para 2014, ano em que o café poço-fundense será a marca oficial da Copa do Mundo.

Além da Assembléia, os participantes ainda tiveram acesso a dicas para prevenção de acidentes, a uma exposição com artesanato produzido pelo grupo “Mulheres da Coopfam” (utilizando como matéria prima a palha, borra, madeira e outros derivados do café), foram apresentados a um novo projeto (Jovens da Coopfam), acompanharam o resultado de um concurso interno, com cinco premiados e, em seguida, curtiram um gostoso churrasco, com um show de música ao vivo.

Autoridades e parceiros de caminhada do grupo também participaram do evento.

Você terá detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.