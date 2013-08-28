COOPERATIVISMO SOCIALMENTE RESPONSÁVEL

A Cooperativa dos Produtores Familiares de Poço Fundo (Coopfam) concretizou, nesta quarta-feira (28), duas ações de apoio a instituições sociais do município. Na Creche Santa Terezinha, aconteceram a entrega e a montagem de vários brinquedos para a criançada, que comemorou muito a novidade, e na rua Barão de Alfenas foram instalados móveis e equipamentos diversos para uso da Associação Unidos pela Inclusão, no prédio que serve agora como sede da entidade e também está tendo as despesas de aluguel pagas pela cooperativa. Mais de R$ 8 mil estão sendo investidos em cada um dos projetos.

