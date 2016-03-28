CONVITE AO POVO POÇO-FUNDENSE

O advogado poço-fundense, Armando Mathias Braz vem, através do site do JPF, convidar todos os seus conterrâneos, amigos, colegas e familiares para a Sessão Solene de Entrega de Título de Cidadão Osasquense, a ser realizada no próximo dia 31 (quinta-feira), às 19 horas, no Plenário Tiradentes da Câmara de Vereadores de Osasco, situada à Avenida dos Autonomistas, n°. 2607. A condecoração é uma homenagem do Legislativo daquela cidade ao gimirinense que prestou inúmeros serviços à referida comunidade e se destacou na mesma através do exercício da advocacia e de cargos ocupados na Prefeitura e na Escola Prática de Comércio. Quem não puder comparecer ao evento terá a oportunidade de acompanhá-lo ao vivo, via internet, através do site www.osasco.sp.leg.br.

Armando - site JPF

 

