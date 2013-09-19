CONTRA A COMBINAÇÃO “ÁLCOOL E DIREÇÃO”

A Policia Militar, em parceria com a Auto Escola Zanca, realizou nesta quinta-feira (19) uma operação educativa para marcar a Semana Nacional do Trânsito, iniciada ontem (18) e que se encerra no próximo dia 25. As atividades desenvolvidas fazem parte do cronograma da Década Mundial de Ação pela Segurança no Trânsito, definido pela Organização Mundial da Saúde (OMS). O tema escolhido esse ano pelo Conselho Nacional de Trânsito (Contran) foi: “Álcool, outras drogas e a segurança no trânsito: efeitos, responsabilidades e escolhas”.

Na ação, motoristas e motociclistas ouviram orientações sobre os riscos de dirigir embriagado ou sob efeito de outras drogas, e também passaram por um teste de alcoolemia, sem cunho repressivo.

Mais sobre o tema você verá na edição do próximo sábado do Jornal de Poço Fundo.