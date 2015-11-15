CONSERTO X SABOTAGEM NA ESTRADA DO CAVACO

Após pedidos reforçados por nossa reportagem, a Prefeitura de Poço Fundo enviou máquinas e efetuou ações de melhorias na estrada do bairro Cavaco, em especial num pequeno setor que vinha dando dor de cabeça para motoristas e principalmente motociclistas em dias de chuva. No setor, a água da chuva se acumulava e praticamente tranformava a via em uma verdadeira piscina.

Após a obra, moradores que haviam feito a solicitação enviaram imagens à nossa equipe, mostrando satisfação por terem sido atendidos. A Secretaria de Obras abriu um rasgão na estrada e também reforçou o piso com uma boa camada de cascalho.

No entanto, junto com a comemoração, veio também um alerta em forma de denúncia. Pessoas não identificadas, náo se sabe por qual motivo, já teriam tapado as saídas de enxurrada, num ato de pura sabotagem, o que pode causar novas inundações em caso de tormentas.

Alertamos a Ouvidoria do Município quanto a esta informação e torcemos para que os problemas enfrentados pelos agricultores e famílias que vivem alí sejam definitivamente eliminados o mais rápido possível.