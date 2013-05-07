CONSELHO DA JUVENTUDE CONVOCA PARA ELEIÇÃO DE MESA DIRETORA

O Conselho Municipal da Juventude (CJM) irá realizar, no próximo dia 13 de julho (sábado), às 17h30, a reunião para sua composição definitiva. O encontro acontece no setor social do Poço Fundo Tênis Clube (a parte de cima do Poção). Na ocasião, os participantes receberão informações sobre o funcionamento do órgão e os seus objetivos. Além disso, ocorrerá também a eleição da Mesa Diretora, que terá pela frente um mandato de 2 anos.
A convocação está sendo feita pela atual Mesa Provisória, composta pelo presidente Glauco Henrique Ferreira, pelo vice Thiago dos Santos e pelo secretário Rafael Martins Neves
Conforme Justificativa da Lei que o criou, O CMJ tem por finalidade atuar como fórum legítimo para a discussão sobre a juventude e articular ações governamentais necessárias, sendo mais uma unidade pública que garantirá a disseminação dos direitos fundamentais do jovem e que proporcionará condições para o protagonismo deste grupo.
Veja, abaixo, o texto completo da Lei, confira seus tópicos e participe:
“O povo do município de Poço Fundo, por seus representantes legais, aprova e eu Prefeito Municipal sanciono o seguinte Projeto de Lei:
Art. 1º Fica criado, junto à Secretaria Municipal de Desenvolvimento Humano, o CMJ – Conselho Municipal da Juventude, com as seguintes atribuições:
I – Formular diretrizes para o desenvolvimento das atividades de proteção, assistência e incentivos, que o município deve prestar à Juventude, nas áreas de sua competência;
II – Estimular estudos, debates e pesquisas, objetivando prestigiar e valorizar os Jovens;
III – Elaborar, discutir, aprovar e propor políticas públicas que permitam e garantam a integração e a participação do jovem no processo social, econômico, político e cultural de município;
IV– Participar da elaboração do orçamento do município, sugerir propostas de políticas públicas, projetos de leis, ou outras iniciativas consensuais que visem assegurar e ampliar os direitos da Juventude poço-fundense.
V – Fiscalizar e tomar providências para o cumprimento da legislação favorável aos direitos da juventude;
VI – Receber sugestões oriundas da sociedade e opinar sobre denúncias que lhe sejam encaminhadas no âmbito de suas atribuições, dando ciência das mesmas aos órgãos competentes do Poder Público, apoiar, acompanhar e assessorar projetos de interesse da junventude;
VII – Promover a cooperação e o intercâmbio com organismos similares em níveis municipal, estadual, nacional e internacional;
VIII – Para efeito desta lei considera-se jovem a pessoa com idade entre 14 e 35 anos;
IX – Elaborar o seu regimento interno.
Art. 2º- O Conselho Municipal da Juventude será paritário, deliberativo e composto pelos seguintes membros:
I – Cinco membros representantes dos prestadores de serviços:
a) Um representante da Escola Estadual São Marcos;
b) Um representante da Escola Estadual José Bonifácio;
c) Um representante da Escola Estadual Dr. Lélio de Almeida;
d) Um representante do CEC – Centro Educacional Cooperar;
e) Um representante do IF– Instituto Federal Campus Poço Fundo;
II – Cinco membros representantes Governamentais:
a) Um representante da Secretaria Municipal de Desenvolvimento Humano;
b) Um representante (vereador) da Câmara Municipal;
c) Um representante da Secretaria de Ação Social;
d) Um representante da Secretaria de Saúde;
e) Um representante da Secretaria de Educação;
III – Dez membros representantes da População Jovem:
a) Um representante da Associação Unidos pela Inclusão;
b) Um representante das Cooperativas;
c) Um representante dos Sindicatos;
d) Um representante das Escolas de Samba;
e) Um representante da Congada;
f) Um representante da Pastoral da Juventude;
g) Quatro representantes de alunos universitários.
§ 1º – Os conselheiros serão indicados, pelas Instituições representadas no Conselho dentre pessoas de comprovada atuação no âmbito da organização a que pertence, devendo ainda cada Instituição indicar um suplente.
§ 2º – Os Membros do Conselho não serão remunerados, nem implicará em vínculo com o Poder Público, considerando porém, seu trabalho, como serviço público relevante.
§ 4º – O mandato dos membros do Conselho será de 2 (dois) anos, permitida a recondução por igual período.
§ 5º- Cada titular do CMJ terá um suplente, oriundo da mesma categoria representativa.
§ 6º- Cada membro poderá representar somente um órgão ou entidade;
§ 7º – Os conselheiros poderão fazer uso de uma ajuda de custo correspondente ao deslocamento e alimentação.
Art. 3º – A primeira designação do Conselho dar-se-á dentro de 90 (noventa) dias contados da publicação desta lei.
Art.4º – O Prefeito Municipal dará posse aos Conselheiros e seus suplentes por meio de Decreto.
Art. 5º – Os conselheiros citados no inciso IX e XIII serão eleitos em plenário, elegendo-se por maioria simples de votos.
Art. 6º – O Presidente, Vice Presidente e Secretário serão eleitos em plenário, respectivamente pelo número de votos obtidos.
Art. 7º – O mandato será de dois anos, permitida a recondução por igual período.
Art. 8º – O Poder Executivo deverá providenciar a publicação e divulgação do Edital, sobre a abertura de vagas para o conselho e o respectivo cronograma para o preenchimento destas.
Art.9º – Compete ao Presidente do CMJ :
I – convocar e presidir as sessões do Conselho;
II – proferir o voto de qualidade;
III – dirigir a secretaria executiva;
IV – orientar a elaboração e execução dos projetos e programas do Conselho;
V – fazer a apresentação das matérias encaminhadas ao Conselho;
VI – fixar as atribuições dos demais membros
Art. 10 – O suporte técnico e administrativo necessário ao funcionamento do Conselho será prestado por órgãos da administração pública municipal e o caráter, a natureza e as condições que serão prestadas serão definidos por regulamentos desta Lei.
Art. 11- Todos os órgãos da administração municipal tem a obrigação de repassar ao CMJ dados, informações e documentos inerentes a ações e medidas administrativas relacionadas com a Juventude.
Art. 12- É facultado ao CMJ solicitar servidores públicos da Administração Pública direta e indireta para formação de equipe técnica e de apoio administrativo, bem como de pareceres necessários a concessão dos seus objetivos.
Art. 13 – As manifestações do conselho terão caráter propositivo ou consultivo, conforme a natureza do assunto e sua efetiva necessidade:
I – Função Consultiva : quando formular políticas de consenso, devidamente pactuadas e harmonizadas com os diversos membros da sociedade representados no conselho.
II – Função Consultiva : quando provocado a emitir juízo aos projetos, encaminhados pelo órgão executivo por meio de pareceres;
Art. 14 – Caberá ao CMJ instituir seu Regimento interno e dispor sobre outras normas de organização, no prazo máximo de 60 dias após a instalação do Conselho.
Art. 15 – Este Conselho não substitui o Conselho Municipal dos Direitos da Criança e do Adolescente, nas atribuições que lhe são conferidas pela sua legislação.
– Esta Lei entra em vigor na data de sua publicação, revogam-se as disposições em contrário.
Sala das Sessões da Câmara Municipal de Poço Fundo, 1º de março de 2013.
Renato Ferreira de Oliveira
Prefeito Municipal”
