CONCURSO DA PREFEITURA: MINISTÉRIO PÚBLICO ARQUIVA DENÚNCIA E PROVAS SÃO MANTIDAS

Após explicações enviadas pelo Poder Executivo e análise dos documentos relativos à contratação da Noroeste Concursos, o Ministério Público decidiu arquivar a Noticia de Fato MPMG – 0517.14.000037-6, que trata do pedido de providências feito por um vereador da Oposição, com solicitação, dentre outras ações, do cancelamento das provas do Concurso Público para provimento de cargos da Prefeitura de Poço Fundo. Com a decisão da Promotoria, a data para realização do certame, dia 17/08 (domingo), está mantida e as avaliações serão feitas normalmente.

Na “Promoção de Arquivamento” encaminhada à Prefeitura e ao Jornal de Poço Fundo, a Promotoria discorda, com base em entendimento do Supremo Tribunal Federal e do Tribunal de Contas da União, do argumento dado pela Assessoria Jurídica do município, de que uma condenação com base no artigo 87, III da Lei de Licitações em outro órgão, cidade ou estado não impeça a contratação da empresa afetada em local diverso, mas concorda com o fato de que o contrato feito com Poço Fundo ocorreu antes da sanção sofrida pela Noroeste, e isso permite a sua manutenção.

O promotor cooperador Carlos Alberto Alves Dozza, que cuidou do caso, no entanto, lembra ainda que, embora não tenham sido constatadas irregularidades no procedimento de licitação, a Administração Municipal pode deflagrar processo administrativo para apurar eventuais problemas, desde que respeitados os princípios da legalidade, do contraditório e ampla defesa, e se algo for detectado nada impede que sanções sejam aplicadas.

Confira abaixo o documento com a decisão do Ministério Público.