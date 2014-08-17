CONCURSO DA PREFEITURA: INSCRITOS QUE NÃO CONSEGUIRAM ENTRAR EM ESCOLAS RECLAMAM EM BOLETIM DE OCORRÊNCIA

Um grupo de pelo menos 14 pessoas chamou a Policia para reclamar da organização do Concurso Público da Prefeitura de Poço Fundo, na manhã deste domingo (17). Em Boletim de Ocorrência, eles afirmam que foram impedidos de entrar nos locais de provas antes do horário limite, e também de falhas na divulgação de editais por parte da Noroeste Concursos e do Poder Executivo.

Grande parte dos reclamantes afirma que os portões estavam fechados de três a cinco minutos antes do horário estabelecido (08h45). Alguns deles também se perderam porque seguiram o edital publicado no site da Prefeitura, que depois foi modificado mas não corrigido no mesmo portal (houve apenas uma publicação no facebook do link da retificação, que por sua vez estava somente no site da Noroeste Concursos). “E as pessoas que não tem facebook, e nem ao menos internet? Além de publicarem os locais muito em cima da hora também não enviaram nenhum comunicado aos participantes, e isso seria o correto”, disse um dos que se consideraram prejudicados.

Uma acusação mais grave foi feita por um funcionário público, que pediu para não ter o nome divulgado mas está à disposição das autoridades para esclarecimentos. Ele afirma que duas pessoas conseguiram entrar na Escola José Bonifácio após o fechamento do portão monitorado por um dos representantes da empresa organizadora. Estas pessoas seriam de Machado e teriam inclusive auxiliado na abertura do cadeado, que estava para o lado de fora e por isso tornava difícil o uso das chaves por dentro. Uma terceira pessoa que teria chegado junto com a dupla beneficiada, no entanto, não foi autorizada a seguir para a sala.

A Policia Militar registrou os fatos citados e o caso deverá ser encaminhado à Delegacia de Poço Fundo. Alguns dos inscritos garantem que irão acionar a Justiça para garantirem seus direitos.