CONCURSO “A MAIS BELA GORDINHA DO BRASIL” TERÁ REPRESENTANTE POÇO-FUNDENSE

Poço Fundo estará representada no mais importante concurso com candidatas “plus size” do país, que terá sua etapa mineira realizada no próximo dia 19 de março, em Belo Horizonte. Priscila Torres Fadini, a “Pri Fadini” será a gimirinense presente na disputa.
Com 33 anos, seus expressivos olhos verdes e beleza ímpar, por muitos chamada de “exótica”, Pri já foi capa de publicações de renome do setor, como a revista “Plus Oi Gordinha” (dezembro de 2015) e da página “Quem disse que para ser linda tem que ser magra?”. Ela espera contar com a torcida de seus conterrâneos, e também com o apoio das autoridades e empresas locais. “O nome de Poço Fundo será conhecido num evento de nível nacional, mesmo que numa etapa regional, como é o caso de Belo Horizonte. Espero, sim, que a Prefeitura e nossos empresários, principalmente lojistas que queiram ter suas marcas conhecidas, nos apoiem nesta caminhada. De certa forma, nossa cidade ficará conhecida por todo o Brasil da forma mais linda e elegante”, diz.
O concurso
O Concurso “A mais bela Gordinha do Brasil” surgiu por conta da grande procura em diversos estados. Se trata de um certame cultural, social e de elevação da auto estima da mulher acima do peso. A criadora do projeto é a modelo Plus Size e Produtora de Eventos Cláudia Ferreira.
A disputa está indo para sua 4ª edição neste ano, e já ocorreram seletivas por vários estados. O primeiro abrindo com chave de ouro foi o Espírito Santo e, em seguida, Rio Grande do Norte, Paraíba, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Goiás, Ceará, Mato Grosso do Sul e São Paulo. A próxima seletiva presencial é a de Minas Gerais, em BH, no dia 19 de março, quando a poço-fundense Pri Fadini estará concorrendo a uma vaga para a final. Depois, vem o Rio de Janeiro (abril) e Bahia (maio).
A final acontece no dia 20 de maio, no Rio de Janeiro, no espaço da Feira de Tradições Nordestinas Luiz Gonzaga, mais conhecida como Feira de São Cristóvão, também um dos mais incríveis pontos turísticos da capital fluminense (veja mais sobre o local em www.feiradesaocristovao.org.br).
Grande cobertura
o concurso deverá contar com grande cobertura da mídia nacional, como foi em anos anteriores. Em 2013, quando a vencedora foi Raphaela Tratsk, a divulgação ficou por conta do programa “Mais Você”, de Ana Maria Braga (Globo). em 2014, a Record entrou na jogada e foi a TV que transmitiu a vitória de Flavinha Pulling, e no ano, passado, com cobertura do programa Encontro (Fátima Bernardes – Globo) e do Gshow, a vencedora foi Milian Aquarelo, que deu exemplo de superação ao contar tudo que passara na infância e adolescencia, especialmente com bullying sofrido na escola, e a volta por cima com o título daquele ano.
