COMUNICADO

A empresa TAG (Agroindústria e Comércio e Derivados Ltda.) vem, por meio do site do Jornal de Poço Fundo, comunicar que, devido a alguns imprevistos ocorridos em seus maquinários no decorrer desta semana, um forte cheiro acabou vindo para o perímetro urbano de Poço Fundo, ocasionando alguns dissabores à população.

A TAG também informa aos leitores do referido meio de comunicação que todos os problemas já foram corrigidos a fim de resolver a situação e, assim, poder dar continuidade aos seus trabalhos sem causar descontentamentos à população.

A empresa informa ainda que, na próxima edição impressa do JPF, estará publicando uma matéria à respeito de suas atividades, especificando todo o seu processo de produção e os impactos econômicos e ambientais que causa.