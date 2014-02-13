COMPANHIA PM DE MACHADO TEM NOVO COMANDANTE

Numa cerimônia que teve presença de diversas autoridades, amigos e componentes da Policia Militar da 18ª Região, inclusive de Poço Fundo, foi realizada, nesta quinta-feira (13), na Câmara de Machado, a troca de comando da 164ª Cia PM, com sede no município e que congrega também as cidades de Poço Fundo e Carvalhópolis. O novo lider é o Tenente Fernando Sanches Gouveia. Após oito anos à frente da instituição, o Tenente Geraldo César Parreira agora vai para o quadro de oficiais da reserva, e já informou que retorna para sua cidade natal, Juiz de Fora, onde irá descansar e depois atuar no ramo de negócios imobiliários.

A cerimônia contou com momentos de emoção, por conta das despedidas do antigo comandante, e também de efusivas manifestações de apoio ao novo gerenciador.

Nas próximas edições do grupo JPF, você terá detalhes deste simples, mas marcante evento.

Momento solene da transferência do comando

Novo comandante aposta no apoio da comunidade para combater a criminalidade em Machado e nas cidades vizinhas

Parreira se emocionou em diversos momentos de seu discurso de despedida

Cerimônia contou com grande participação de autoridades, amigos dos dois militares e componentes de guarnições da 18ª Região PM