COMERCIANTE FICA GRAVEMENTE FERIDO EM ACIDENTE DE MOTO

Um homem ficou gravemente ferido em um abalroamento, ocorrido na tarde deste sábado (27) numa das esquinas da avenida vereador Antônio Batista de Carvalho, no bairro Mãe Rainha. Maurício de Lima (51 anos), conduzia uma Honda CG 150 no sentido centro – bairro quando foi colhido por um Ford Escort, que manobrava para entrar na via.

O comerciante foi levado para o Pronto Atendimento, com fratura exposta na perna esquerda. Segundo informações colhidas por nossa reportagem, o estado dele inspira cuidados e seu nome já foi colocado no sistema para uma possível remoção a um hospital de referência.

O motorista do carro, um jovem de 21 anos que não tem carteira de habilitação, fugiu do local sem prestar socorro, mas depois de apresentou à Policia Militar. O veículo foi apreendido e ele aguardava, no quartel os procedimentos que seriam tomados pelo delegado de plantão.

Detalhes deste caso em nossa próxima edição do JPF.