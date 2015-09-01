COMERCIANTE ACUSADO DE ESTELIONATO É PRESO PREVENTIVAMENTE

Foi preso na tarde desta quinta-feira (9) Luiz Fernando Avelino, acusado de reiterados crimes de estelionato. A detenção se deu em cumprimento de mandado expedido pela Comarca gimirinense, após pedido feito pelo delegado Eder Neves, chefe da Policia Civil local. A condução à Delegacia foi feita pela Policia Militar.
O comerciante é apontado como um dos maiores estelionatários da cidade, e é alvo de vários procedimentos investigatórios, que apuram desde compras para sua loja com contratos feitos de forma fraudulenta, envolvendo pessoas de boa fé, até confecção de cartões de crédito usando documentos de clientes, efetuando com eles compras em um supermercado mas não pagando a fatura. As vitimas só ficavam sabendo que eram devedoras por conta de complicações no SPC/Serasa.
Luiz Fernando está agora na Cadeia de Machado, à disposição da Justiça. Seu advogado, Emerson Dias, disse à nossa reportagem que ainda não teve acesso aos autos, mas tão logo consiga maiores informações sobre o caso estará pronto para manifestar sua posição.
Detalhes de toda história você terá em nossa próxima edição do JPF.
