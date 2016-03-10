COMEÇAM NESTA SEXTA PRÉ-JOGOS DO JOJU EM POÇO FUNDO

Pela primeira vez, Poço Fundo se tornou sede dos pré-jogos de uma das modalidades do JOJU (Jogos da Juventude). Do dia 11 (sexta-feira) ao dia 13 (domingo), a galera do sub 17 do futebol estará na cidade para partidas emocionantes nos campos da Liga e do Bangu. As disputas começam nesta sexta, às 14h00

Estarão em campo as cidades de Poços de Caldas, Três Corações, São Lourenço, Guaxupé e a anfitriã Poço Fundo, São Sebastião do Paraiso, Varginha, Passos, Alpinópolis e Machado.

Os detalhes estão na próxima edição do JPF.