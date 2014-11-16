COMEÇAM AS QUARTAS DE FINAL DO CAMPEONATO INTERMUNICIPAL DE POÇO FUNDO

Começaram, na tarde deste domingo (16), no Campo da Liga, a fase de quartas-de-final do Campeonato Intermunicipal de futebol de Poço Fundo. Lago Azul e Juventude Turvolandense se encararam em jogo único na busca pela vaga às semi.
Em um jogo truncado e com chances restritas de gol, o placar terminou em 1 a 1 no tempo normal, mas o Lago Azul garantiu sua classificação nos pênaltis, vencendo por 4 a 3.
Os detalhes deste jogo e os próximos confrontos você confere na próxima edição do JPF.
|
|Time alfenense (de azul) garantiu a vaga nos pênaltis
|
|Lago Azul mantou uma bola na trave em grande jogada no primeiro tempo. Se a bola entra, o resultado evitaria as penalidades
