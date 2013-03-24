COMEÇAM AS CELEBRAÇÕES DA SEMANA SANTA EM POÇO FUNDO

Começou oficialmente neste domingo (24) a comemoração da Semana Santa em Poço Fundo, com a Procissão e a Celebração de Ramos. O momento marca a entrada triunfal de Jesus em Jerusalém, e na encenação da primeira parte do Teatro da Paixão os atores tomam a liberdade poética de incluir, nas falas dos discípulos e do próprio Mestre, o tema da Campanha da Fraternidade do ano (que em 2013 é a Juventude, com seus desafios e sua missão).

Confira algumas imagens da celebração da manhã.

Confira programação completa da Semana Santa clicando aqui.