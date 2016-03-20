COMEÇAM AS CELEBRAÇÕES DA SEMANA SANTA EM POÇO FUNDO

Foi aberta na manhã deste domingo (20) a série de celebrações da Semana Santa em Poço Fundo. A primeira atividade foi a Procissão de Ramos, que celebra a “Entrada Triunfal de Jesus em Jerusalém”. Também foram apresentadas as primeiras cenas do Teatro da Paixão, Morte e Ressurreição de Jesus Cristo, tradição que nunca se perde e que tem atos realizados no decorrer da semana, citando o tema do ano da Campanha da Fraternidade e com o auge na Sexta-feira da Paixão, mas encerramento no Sábado de Aleluia. Confira abaixo alguns lances da abertura.