COMEÇA O CAMPEONATO INTERMUNICIPAL DE FUTEBOL

Quem está acostumado a curtir bons confrontos de futebol nas tardes de domingo em Poço Fundo voltou a ter compromisso marcado todos os fins de semana no Campo da Liga. Com presença de autoridades e da Banda Marcial José Bonifácio, começou, neste domingo (3), mais um Campeonato Intermunicipal de Futebol, com jogos emocionantes.

A partida de abertura foi entre gimirinenses. O tradicional Gonçalves enfrentou a nova equipe do PSG, e o resultado foi um empate em 1 a 1. No jogo de fundo, o atual campeão, Trio Soccer, estreou perdendo para o Lago Azul, por 3 a 1.

Estamos acompanhando o torneio, que vai até Dezembro, e publicaremos os resultados e a classificação nos sites e em nossas edições do grupo JPF.