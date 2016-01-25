COMEÇA HOJE A FASE DECISIVA DO CAMPEONATO DE FUTSAL DO PFTC

Inicia-se hoje (25), no Poção Clube, a segunda fase do Campeonato de Futsal do PFTC (Poço Fundo Tênis Clube). Oito equipes disputam um lugar na semifinal. Confira os confrontos:

18 horas – Liverpool x DEC

19 horas – Barcelona x Trio Soccer

20 horas – Chelsea x JOJU

21 horas – Atlético de Madri x Only Forever

Os resultados de todos os confrontos serão repassados amanhã aqui no site do JPF.