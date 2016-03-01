COMEÇA A VALER HOJE NOVO CRONOGRAMA DE COLETA DE LIXO

Começou nesta terça-feira (1), a valer o novo cronograma para as coletas de lixo em Poço Fundo. São várias modificações para melhorar e facilitar o recolhimento, e também são dadas dicas de como colaborar não só com a limpeza mas também com a proteção ao meio ambiente. Vale lembrar que também estão descritos os dias de coleta do material reciclável. Para os moradores da zona rural, a sugestão é encaminhar este tipo de entulho diretamente ao órgão responsável pelo reaproveitamento, situado no antigo Matadouro. Em relação ao lixo orgânico, a sugestão é que o mesmo seja utilizado como compostagem nas lavouras (bem melhor que trazer para a cidade).

No novo cronograma, a coleta convencional funcionará da seguinte maneira:

De segunda a sábado: Nova Gimirim (parte baixa), Ortocaldas e Centro (à partir das 7h00)

De segunda a sexta: São José, Santa Rita e São Benedito – (inicio às 14h00)

Segundas, quartas, quintas e sábados – Bairros Novo Horizonte, Nova Poço Fundo, Nova Gimirim (parte alta) e Altaville (à partir das 9h00)

Terças e Sextas: Vila Guilherma (começando às 8h00)

Segundas, Quartas e Sextas: Saída da Água Limpa (para a Barra) e Mãe Rainha (começando às 15h00)

Terças, quintas e sábados – Santa Helena e Saída para o Barreiro (à partir das 16h00)

Quartas, sextas e sábados – Bairro Pinhalzinho e Vila Floriano (inicio às 8h00)

Saída do Pinhalzinho: Terças às 17h30 e Sábado às 14h00

Distrito do Paiolinho e Barra Grande: Terças e Sextas (à partir das 8h00)

Saída da Ponte Azul sentido à MG 179: Quarta-feira (horário não informado).

COLETA SELETIVA: Em toda a cidade às segundas e quintas-feiras, à partir das 9h00

No Distrito do Paiolinho às terças-feiras, à partir das 8h00

A Prefeitura também está entrando em negociação com um grupo para recolhimento de material eletrônico, e em breve serão informadas as datas para mais esta fase da melhoria na coleta.

Confira abaixo o mapa do novo cronograma

image

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.