COM ORGANIZAÇÃO, FICA TUDO MAIS BONITO

O segundo dia do desfile de blocos, uma novidade que promete pegar no Carnaval poço-fundense, teve uma organização mais apurada e, consequentemente, uma passagem bem mais animada e atraente ao público neste domingo (7). Hoje, tem o segundo desfile das Escolas de Samba e , amanhã, o encerramento da grande festa. Você terá um breve resumo em nossos posts e na próxima edição do Jornal de Poço Fundo. Obrigado por nos acompanhar!