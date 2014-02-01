COLISÃO FRONTAL E MORTE NA BR 267

Uma mulher morreu após colisão frontal entre um Fiat Uno com placas de Nova Resende, que ela conduzia, e uma caminhonete Toyota Bandeirante, com placas de Machado, nas proximidades do viaduto que liga a BR 267 à MG 179. O acidente aconteceu por volta das 5h00 deste domingo (2).

Segundo a Policia Militar Rodoviária, Viviane Aparecida de Lima (23 anos), que seguia no sentido Machado – Paraguaçu, entrou com seu carro na pista contrária. A Toyota, que transportava verduras para uma feira, o atingiu em cheio. Acredita-se que a motorista iria fazer o contorno do viaduto, mas se equivocou e entrou por engano na contramão.

A jovem morreu no local. Seu companheiro, que chegou a ficar preso entre as ferragens, foi retirado do carro pelos bombeiros e levado para o hospital, mas segundo informações colhidas por nossa reportagem não corre risco de morrer. Os ocupantes da Toyota também não sofreram ferimentos graves.

