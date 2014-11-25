COLISÃO ENTRE MOTOS NO BAIRRO MÃE RAINHA

Três pessoas ficaram feridas num choque entre duas motos no bairro Mãe Rainha, na tarde desta terça-feira (25). Segundo testemunhas, um dos veículos seguia em alta velocidade pela rua João Velani e atingiu em cheio o outro, quando este passava pela esquina com a rua Agenor Teodoro Araújo.
Na moto colhida, havia um casal de jovens, que foi socorrido pela equipe do Hospital de Gimirim ao Pronto Atendimento. O rapaz apresenta fratura na perna esquerda e escoriações, mas está consciente. Já a garota está desorientada, pois caiu violentamente no asfalto.
O suposto causador do sinistro teve um corte profundo num dos braços, mas em princípio se recusava a ser levado ao hospital. Ele e um menor também são acusados de desfazer a cena do acidente e esconderem as motos, e por isso ambos estão sob custódia da Policia Militar.
Estamos acompanhando o caso e você terá mais detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.
