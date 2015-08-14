COLISÃO E CAPOTAMENTO NA MG 179

Três pessoas ficaram feridas em um acidente ocorrido no fim da tarde desta sexta-feira (14) na rodovia MG 179, a pouco menos de um quilômetro do trevo de Carvalhópolis. Um Fiat Pálio que seguia no sentido de Pouso Alegre teria iniciado uma ultrapassagem em local com faixa dupla e atingiu um VW Parati, que ia rumo a Alfenas, fazendo com que ele saísse da pista e caisse num barranco. Haviam quatro ocupantes na Parati. Três deles sofreram lesões, mas apenas dois foram removidos ao Pronto Atendimento pelo SAMU, aparentemente sem ferimentos graves. O condutor do Fiat não se machucou.Detalhes sobre este caso você terá em nossas próximas edições do grupo JPF.