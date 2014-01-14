CLIENTES DA VIVO E DA CEMIG EM APUROS

Se ficar sem o sinal de celular ou sem o bom funcionamento da energia elétrica já é ruim, imagine se os dois defeitos acontecerem ao mesmo tempo? É que o está ocorrendo com boa parte de usuários da Cemig e da operadora Vivo nesta terça-feira (14) em Poço Fundo.

Desde ontem, por volta das 19h00, quando um raio caiu nas proximidades da cidade, a energia elétrica ficou em “meia fase” e o celular da Vivo simplesmente parou de funcionar. Por volta das 22h00, parte da cidade teve o abastecimento de energia restabelecido, mas quem precisava telefonar tinha que usar outra operadora ou o telefone fixo.

O problema persistiu nesta terça, e até o fechamento desta nota (por volta das 18h50), muitos clientes ainda reclamavam por não poderem estabelecer contato com ninguém e nem usar a internet da Telemig Celular.

O detalhe é que não demorou muito para que, via internet, moradores também reclamassem que a energia da Cemig ainda não havia sido plenamente restabelecida em vários pontos da cidade, o que pode estar ocasionando a dificuldade com os telefones.

Tentamos contato com o telefone de emergência da operadora, sem sucesso.

O jeito, pelo visto, vai ser esperar pela boa vontade de ambas as empresas.