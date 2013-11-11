CIDINHA AVELINO É ELEITA PRESIDENTE DO PT DE POÇO FUNDO

A professora Maria Aparecida Avelino (Cidinha) é a nova presidente do Diretório poço-fundense do PT (Partido dos Trabalhadores). Ela foi eleita pelos 102 filiados, com direito a voto, durante o processo de Eleições Diretas do partido, realizado neste domingo (10).

No mesmo dia, aconteceram as eleições para os diretórios Estadual e Nacional. O processo foi marcado pelo alto índice de abstenções em vários estados, dentre eles Minas Gerais, São Paulo e Rio de Janeiro.

O deputado federal Odair Cunha é um dos candidatos à presidência em Minas, tendo como concorrentes Gleide Andrade, Rogério Corrêa e Roberto Cupolillo (vereador Betão). Rui Falcão deve ser reeleito presidente nacional para os próximos quatro anos.O resultado deve sair até o final da tarde desta segunda-feira (11).