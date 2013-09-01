Mais uma vez, Poço Fundo fez jus ao título adquirido recentemente de “Cidade das Trombas D’água”. Uma nova tempestade do gênero assustou os moradores, na tarde desta segunda-feira (8).

A tormenta começou por volta das 15h30, e já chegou com uma forte ventania. Não demorou para que o grande volume de água tomasse conta das partes mais altas da cidade e transformasse praticamente todas as vias em verdadeiras cachoeiras. Bueiros não suportaram a vazão, calçamentos foram danificados e, em muitos locais, a água provocou acúmulo na rede de esgoto, que voltou para dentro das residências.

Por sorte, de novo, ninguém ficou ferido e não houve desalojados. Os principais problemas ficaram mesmo para a Prefeitura, que terá alguns consertos pela frente.

