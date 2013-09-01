Mais uma vez, Poço Fundo fez jus ao título adquirido recentemente de “Cidade das Trombas D’água”. Uma nova tempestade do gênero assustou os moradores, na tarde desta segunda-feira (8).
A tormenta começou por volta das 15h30, e já chegou com uma forte ventania. Não demorou para que o grande volume de água tomasse conta das partes mais altas da cidade e transformasse praticamente todas as vias em verdadeiras cachoeiras. Bueiros não suportaram a vazão, calçamentos foram danificados e, em muitos locais, a água provocou acúmulo na rede de esgoto, que voltou para dentro das residências.
Por sorte, de novo, ninguém ficou ferido e não houve desalojados. Os principais problemas ficaram mesmo para a Prefeitura, que terá alguns consertos pela frente.
Assista ao vídeo e confira algumas fotos da forte chuva
I simply want to mention I’m very new to weblog and absolutely savored this blog site. Likely I’m want to bookmark your blog post . You absolutely have really good articles and reviews. Many thanks for sharing your blog.
I just want to tell you that I am just very new to blogging and absolutely enjoyed you’re blog. Most likely I’m likely to bookmark your blog post . You actually have really good stories. Bless you for sharing with us your blog.
I just want to mention I am all new to blogging and honestly loved this website. Probably I’m want to bookmark your blog . You really come with awesome posts. Thanks a bunch for revealing your web site.
I just want to tell you that I am newbie to blogs and truly liked this web site. Almost certainly I’m planning to bookmark your blog . You surely have amazing articles. Thanks a bunch for revealing your web site.
I simply want to say I’m new to blogging and really savored this website. Probably I’m likely to bookmark your website . You amazingly come with fabulous article content. Many thanks for sharing your blog site.
I just want to say I am new to weblog and truly enjoyed this blog site. Most likely I’m want to bookmark your blog . You really have fabulous stories. Bless you for sharing with us your blog site.
I simply want to tell you that I’m beginner to blogs and really savored you’re website. Very likely I’m want to bookmark your site . You definitely come with fantastic writings. With thanks for sharing your website.
hey there and thank you for your information – I’ve definitely picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise some technical issues using this site, as I experienced to reload the web site a lot of times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google and could damage your high quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to my email and could look out for much more of your respective fascinating content. Ensure that you update this again soon..
I just want to say I am new to weblog and definitely loved you’re web page. Almost certainly I’m likely to bookmark your website . You definitely have incredible articles and reviews. Cheers for sharing your website page.
I simply want to say I am just all new to weblog and definitely savored you’re website. More than likely I’m going to bookmark your site . You certainly have awesome article content. Kudos for sharing your webpage.
http://saaghe.ir/?p=2073
http://moviesmatinee.com/navya-nair-expressions/navya-nair-actress-dance-photos-8/
I simply want to tell you that I’m newbie to blogging and certainly loved this web blog. Likely I’m likely to bookmark your blog post . You surely have tremendous articles. Thank you for sharing your blog site.
I just want to mention I’m very new to weblog and truly savored this website. More than likely I’m going to bookmark your blog post . You really have fabulous articles and reviews. Thanks for revealing your web-site.
http://tradersexpert.ru/analitika/figura-na-grafike.html
I just want to say I am beginner to weblog and really enjoyed your website. More than likely I’m want to bookmark your blog . You surely have perfect writings. Appreciate it for sharing your web page.
Great web site. Lots of useful info here. I am sending it to a few friends ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thank you to your effort!
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this outstanding blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will share this site with my Facebook group. Talk soon!
Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!
I am not sure where you’re getting your information, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for magnificent info I was looking for this information for my mission.
Thanks for sharing excellent informations. Your site is so cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this web site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched all over the place and just couldn’t come across. What a perfect website.
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme? Great work!
Hi! I’ve been reading your blog for a while now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Atascocita Tx! Just wanted to say keep up the excellent work!
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this website. Reading this info So i’m happy to convey that I’ve a very good uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I most certainly will make certain to do not forget this web site and give it a look on a constant basis.
modern bathroom decorating ideas is very well written information. It will be helpful to everyone who employess it, as well as myself. Keep up the good work canr wait to read more posts.
Hi my friend! I want to say that this article is amazing, great written and include almost all vital infos. I’d like to look extra posts like this .
on download film terbaru subtitle indonesia I’m having a strange problem I cannot make my reader pick up your feed, I’m using google reader by the way.
Thanks for a marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you will be a great author.I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and may come back in the future. I want to encourage you to continue your great job, have a nice evening!
I am often to running a blog and i really admire your content. The article has really peaks my interest. I’m going to bookmark your website and preserve checking for brand spanking new information.
Hey! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back frequently!
It’s really a cool and useful piece of information. I’m glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
hi!,I like your writing very much! share we communicate more about your post on AOL? I need a specialist on this area to solve my problem. May be that’s you! Looking forward to see you.
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the images on this blog loading? I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any responses would be greatly appreciated.
Do you have a spam issue on this blog; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; we have created some nice procedures and we are looking to trade strategies with others, be sure to shoot me an e-mail if interested.
As a Newbie, I am always exploring online for articles that can aid me. Thank you
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Very good written article. It will be beneficial to everyone who utilizes it, as well as myself. Keep up the good work – for sure i will check out more posts.
ÿþ<
Greetings from Idaho! I’m bored at work so I decided to browse your blog on my iphone during lunch break. I enjoy the information you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how quick your blog loaded on my mobile .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, good blog!|
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an really long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Regardless, just wanted to say superb blog!
whoah this blog is magnificent i love reading your articles. Keep up the good work! You know, many people are looking around for this information, you can aid them greatly.
Hey there would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re working with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you suggest a good internet hosting provider at a honest price? Many thanks, I appreciate it!
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz reply as I’m looking to design my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from. many thanks
Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Excellent. I’m also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your hard work.
Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it is truly informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future. Numerous people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Hey! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest writing a blog post or vice-versa? My website discusses a lot of the same topics as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each other. If you are interested feel free to send me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Awesome blog by the way!
Howdy I am so thrilled I found your web site, I really found you by error, while I was researching on Digg for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say cheers for a fantastic post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at the minute but I have saved it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the fantastic work.
Fantastic blog! Do you have any helpful hints for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m totally confused .. Any suggestions? Bless you!
A lot of thanks for all your hard work on this blog. Kate take interest in making time for investigations and it is easy to understand why. Many of us hear all regarding the compelling ways you render informative things on your website and even recommend participation from visitors on that concept then our favorite simple princess has been studying a great deal. Enjoy the remaining portion of the new year. You are always conducting a powerful job.
F*ckin’ remarkable things here. I’m very glad to see your article. Thanks a lot and i am looking forward to contact you. Will you please drop me a mail?
Thanks for the various tips shared on this weblog. I have noticed that many insurance firms offer customers generous discounts if they decide to insure a few cars with them. A significant amount of households include several automobiles these days, particularly people with older teenage kids still located at home, and the savings on policies might soon begin. So it is a good idea to look for a great deal.
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back down the road. Cheers
Hi to every one, the contents present at this site are truly awesome for people knowledge, well, keep up the good work fellows.|
Thanks – Enjoyed this article, can you make it so I get an update sent in an email when there is a fresh article?
Wonderful article! We are linking to this great content on our site. Keep up the great writing.|
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you’ve put in writing this blog. I’m hoping the same high-grade site post from you in the upcoming also. Actually your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings rapidly. Your write up is a good example of it.
This website is really a walk-by for all of the data you wanted about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse here, and also you’ll positively discover it.
I am no longer positive the place you are getting your information, however great topic. I needs to spend some time studying much more or understanding more. Thanks for wonderful info I used to be looking for this info for my mission.|
I actually wanted to write down a brief message to be able to thank you for all of the nice recommendations you are posting here. My time consuming internet lookup has at the end of the day been paid with really good facts and techniques to write about with my family members. I ‘d believe that most of us site visitors actually are very fortunate to exist in a magnificent site with very many outstanding individuals with beneficial secrets. I feel very grateful to have encountered the web pages and look forward to tons of more pleasurable moments reading here. Thanks a lot again for everything.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my blog so i came to “return the favor”.I am attempting to find things to improve my web site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
There are some fascinating time limits on this article however I don’t know if I see all of them middle to heart. There’s some validity but I will take hold opinion till I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we want extra! Added to FeedBurner as nicely
I¡¦ll right away snatch your rss as I can’t in finding your email subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you have any? Please let me recognize so that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
Unquestionably believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the web the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people consider worries that they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
Good ¡V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs and related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, website theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task..
I really appreciate this post. I¡¦ve been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thank you again
Thanks a ton for blogging this, it was very helpful and told a ton
You really make it seem really easy along with your presentation however I to find this matter to be really one thing which I think I would by no means understand. It kind of feels too complicated and extremely wide for me. I am having a look ahead on your subsequent publish, I¡¦ll try to get the hang of it!
Useful information. Lucky me I found your site unintentionally, and I’m stunned why this accident didn’t took place in advance! I bookmarked it.
Your house is valueble for me. Thanks!…
I have not checked in here for some time since I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I’ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Its not my first time to go to see this site, i am browsing this web page dailly and get good facts from here every day.|
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get several emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service? Appreciate it!|
Well said, 100 agree.
You are a very smart individual!
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again very soon!
Simply want to say your article is as surprising. The clarity in your post is just cool and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the gratifying work.
I relish, lead to I found exactly what I used to be having a look for. You’ve ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
I do accept as true with all the ideas you have introduced on your post. They’re really convincing and can definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are too brief for newbies. Could you please lengthen them a little from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.
I wanted to draft you one little observation so as to give thanks as before for all the amazing guidelines you have documented at this time. It has been certainly pretty generous with you to provide without restraint what exactly most people could possibly have advertised as an electronic book to help with making some bucks on their own, primarily considering that you might have done it in case you decided. These guidelines additionally worked like the great way to fully grasp other people online have a similar fervor the same as my own to see way more when it comes to this matter. I’m sure there are numerous more fun times ahead for folks who start reading your website.
I do believe all the ideas you’ve introduced in your post. They are very convincing and can definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are too short for beginners. May you please lengthen them a little from subsequent time? Thanks for the post.
Hello there, I found your blog via Google at the same time as looking for a similar subject, your site got here up, it seems good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Of course, what a magnificent site and illuminating posts, I will bookmark your site.Best Regards!
Wow, fantastic weblog format! How long have you been blogging for? you make running a blog glance easy. The whole glance of your web site is wonderful, as smartly as the content material!
I want to express some thanks to this writer just for bailing me out of this issue. Right after browsing throughout the world-wide-web and coming across strategies which are not powerful, I thought my entire life was done. Living without the presence of answers to the difficulties you have fixed by way of your review is a critical case, as well as those that would have in a wrong way affected my entire career if I hadn’t noticed your blog. The natural talent and kindness in maneuvering all the details was invaluable. I don’t know what I would’ve done if I hadn’t discovered such a stuff like this. I can also now relish my future. Thanks so much for the skilled and sensible guide. I won’t think twice to propose your blog to anybody who will need guide on this issue.
naturally like your web-site but you have to check the spelling on several of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very troublesome to tell the reality then again I will definitely come again again.
I like what you guys are up too. Such intelligent work and reporting! Carry on the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my website 🙂
It¡¦s actually a cool and useful piece of information. I¡¦m satisfied that you just shared this useful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
I have recently started a blog, the info you provide on this website has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is wonderful, let alone the content!
I have been surfing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.
I have been browsing on-line more than three hours as of late, but I never discovered any fascinating article like yours. It is beautiful price sufficient for me. Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content material as you probably did, the internet will be much more useful than ever before.
I in addition to my buddies have already been digesting the good techniques from your web site and all of the sudden I had a terrible suspicion I never expressed respect to the site owner for those tips. All the young boys were so very interested to study all of them and now have very much been taking pleasure in those things. Many thanks for getting considerably accommodating as well as for making a choice on some good issues millions of individuals are really wanting to understand about. My very own honest apologies for not expressing appreciation to earlier.
Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We’ve ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Wonderful. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your effort.
I keep listening to the news bulletin lecture about receiving boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the most excellent site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i find some?
Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future. Lots of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Well I truly liked reading it. This post procured by you is very constructive for good planning.
Thanks for some other great article. Where else may just anyone get that kind of information in such an ideal manner of writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I’m at the search for such information.
I think other website proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and magnificent user genial style and design, as well as the content. You’re an expert in this topic!
The great pleasure with that you would learn to possess the most values and also other sorts of fun is something very amazing. The folks have got a rest from tense lives and appreciation is being portrayed by large section of men and women from surrounding the world. They have always drawn a lot more fun within interesting solution. The effect of high intensity service can be seen in the lives of men and women who enjoy it vividly. View-Source: View-Source: http://kajal.ind.in
I¡¦ve recently started a site, the info you provide on this site has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work.
I simply want to tell you that I am just all new to blogs and really loved this web blog. Likely I’m likely to bookmark your website . You absolutely come with tremendous posts. Thanks a bunch for sharing with us your website page.
Hello there, I discovered your blog by the use of Google whilst looking for a similar subject, your site got here up, it appears to be like good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
I¡¦ll immediately grab your rss as I can’t in finding your email subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Please permit me understand in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
I like the valuable information you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your blog and check again here regularly. I am quite certain I will learn a lot of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
Wow, amazing blog structure! How long have you been running a blog for? you make running a blog look easy. The overall look of your site is wonderful, let alone the content!
I am continually looking online for tips that can assist me. Thx!
It truly is almost extremely difficult to encounter well-qualified people on this issue, however, you come across as like you realize what exactly you’re writing on! With Thanks
I really have to reveal to you that I am new to posting and totally valued your webpage. More than likely I am inclined to bookmark your blog post . You seriously have amazing article information. Admire it for swapping with us your current web information
Absolute stimulating knowledge you’ll have mentioned, thanks so much for publishing.
Heya here, just started to be mindful of your web page through Search engines like google, and realized that it is genuinely educational. I will like should you decide continue on this.
https://aromasuperstore.com/
{If you are actually seeking a really good change bed for your little one that will last I will most certainly recommend this one. |, if you are actually looking for a great shift bed for your youngster that are going to last I will very most definitely recommend this one.
I have been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts on this sort of house . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this web site. Studying this information So i¡¦m satisfied to express that I have an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I came upon just what I needed. I so much unquestionably will make sure to don¡¦t forget this web site and give it a glance on a relentless basis.
You’ll find it mostly impossible to encounter well-advised women and men on this theme, regrettably you look like you understand what exactly you’re posting on! Appreciation
Hello there, just started to be receptive to your webpage through Google, and realized that it’s quite useful. I will appreciate in the event you continue on such.
Thank you, I have recently been looking for info about this subject for a long time and yours is the greatest I’ve came upon so far. But, what concerning the conclusion? Are you positive in regards to the supply?
I really wish to advise you that I am new to putting up a blog and extremely liked your write-up. Probably I am prone to save your blog post . You undoubtedly have impressive article blog posts. Acknowledge it for telling with us your very own web page
I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this web site. I’m hoping the same high-grade site post from you in the upcoming also. In fact your creative writing skills has encouraged me to get my own web site now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a great example of it.
Unbelievably entertaining data that you have remarked, thanks for submitting.
PrettyVery nice post. I just stumbled upon your blogweblog and wantedwished to say that I haveI’ve reallytruly enjoyed browsingsurfing around your blog posts. In any caseAfter all I’llI will be subscribing to your feedrss feed and I hope you write again soonvery soon!
Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Magnificent. I’m also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.