CICLISTAS CURTEM PASSEIO POR VIAS E ESTRADAS DE POÇO FUNDO

Um feriado para curtir um gostoso passeio pelas vias e pelas belas paisagens da zona rural gimirinense. Esta foi a pedida para cerca de 70 ciclistas, que se reuniram na manhã desta sexta-feira (15) para o 1º Passeio Ciclístico de Poço Fundo, promovido pela Diretoria de Esportes, Lazer e Cultura da Secretaria de Desenvolvimento Humano do município. Esportistas da vizinha Machado também participaram do evento, que contou com apoio da Policia Militar, de um carro da Copasa e de uma equipe com ambulância no acompanhamento.

A galera se juntou na Praça Dr. Clóvis, ponto de partida e chegada de uma volta que incluiu áreas como as vias do Centro, o bairro Cachoeirinha, a estrada da Barra Grande, e o morro da Água Limpa, chegando pelo bairro Mãe Rainha.

Saúde física, mental e oportunidade para curtir a natureza, além de bons momentos com os filhos e amigos, foram os principais prêmios para quem participou da novidade.

