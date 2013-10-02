CHUVAS CAUSAM DIVERSOS ESTRAGOS EM POÇO FUNDO

Uma forte chuva, ocorrida nesta manhã, em Poço Fundo, acabou provocando grandes estragos em ruas e residências locais. Quedas de muros, calçamentos danificados, barro e areia acumulados, água invadindo casas, dentre outros dissabores foram registrados em todo o perímetro urbano. O JPF registrou alguns desses momentos e leitores também enviaram vídeos e fotos à redação. Confira um pouco do que foi registrado e aguarde a cobertura, inclusive com o balanço dos estragos e prejuízos, na próxima edição do JPF, que será publicada no dia 5 (sábado).

No vídeo acima, enviado pelo leitor João Vitor Bernardes, nota-se a Rua Joaquim Dias Pereira, no bairro Nova Gimirim, sendo tomada pela água, que, segundo o cinegrafista, vem direto da rede de esgoto para a via.

Outro vídeo, desta vez na Rua Ferreira de Assis, registrado pela leitora Cintia Casemiro.

Mais um vídeo, também na Ferreira de Assis, feito por Andiara Casemiro.

Foto tirada pelo leitor Luis Felipe Azevedo, na Rua João Paulino da Costa Neto, também no bairro Nova Gimirim, registra momento em que a água da chuva invade a via

Na Rua Prefeito Isaías de Carvalho, no Centro, areia que fica por debaixo do calçamento existente na Ferreira de Assis foi arrancada e acabou se acumulando na via. Moradores juntaram o material para mostrar a proporção do estrago

No cruzamento das Ruas Ferreira de Assis e Garibaldi Aquino, na ligação entre o Centro e o bairro Nova Gimirim, bloquetes arrancados pela força das águas ficaram acumulados na via

Mais estragos registrados no cruzamento das vias Ferreira de Assis e Garibaldi Aquino

Placa de asfalto arrancada pela força das águas, na Avenida José Soares Pinho, no bairro Nova Gimirim

Início da Rua Prefeito Roberto Assi tomada pelo barro vindo junto com as águas que descem do bairro Mãe Rainha

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.