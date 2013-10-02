CHUVAS CAUSAM DIVERSOS ESTRAGOS EM POÇO FUNDO

Uma forte chuva, ocorrida nesta manhã, em Poço Fundo, acabou provocando grandes estragos em ruas e residências locais. Quedas de muros, calçamentos danificados, barro e areia acumulados, água invadindo casas, dentre outros dissabores foram registrados em todo o perímetro urbano. O JPF registrou alguns desses momentos e leitores também enviaram vídeos e fotos à redação. Confira um pouco do que foi registrado e aguarde a cobertura, inclusive com o balanço dos estragos e prejuízos, na próxima edição do JPF, que será publicada no dia 5 (sábado).

No vídeo acima, enviado pelo leitor João Vitor Bernardes, nota-se a Rua Joaquim Dias Pereira, no bairro Nova Gimirim, sendo tomada pela água, que, segundo o cinegrafista, vem direto da rede de esgoto para a via.

Outro vídeo, desta vez na Rua Ferreira de Assis, registrado pela leitora Cintia Casemiro.

Mais um vídeo, também na Ferreira de Assis, feito por Andiara Casemiro.