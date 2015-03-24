CHUVÃO, INUNDAÇÃO E FALTA DE AÇÃO

Uma forte e rápida tempestade caiu sobre Poço Fundo na tarde desta segunda-feira (23). A chuva veio acompanhada por pequenas pedras de granizo e vento forte, e voltou a causar alagamento na região da avenida José Soares Pinho. De novo, nossa reportagem acompanhou os dissabores vividos pelos moradores daquele setor e fez uma passagem pela origem do problema: o grande volume de água e barro que descem pelo prolongamento da rua Manoel Abrahão Filho e do bairro Mãe Rainha,

As águas baixaram tão rápido quanto subiram, deixando para trás a sujeira que depois irá se transformar em poeira, mas as ações para resolver ou pelo menos amenizar esse transtorno, pelo visto, não acontecerão com a mesma velocidade, mesmo sendo simples e barata.

Confira as imagens: